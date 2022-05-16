Deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a wanted person.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 39-year-old Brandon Lee Billingsley from Rayland, Ohio.

Billingsley is white, 5’6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Billingsley is wanted for Felonious Assault; Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer; Motor Vehicle Theft; Possession of Stolen Property, and Probation Violation.

Billingsley is believed to frequent the areas of Mt. Pleasant, Dillonvale and Rayland in Jefferson County, OH, according to deputies.

Deputies also say to not approach Billingsley and if you see him or know where he is located to dial 911 or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600.