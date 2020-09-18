Jefferson County DJFS reopening children’s home

STEUBENVILLE, OH – The Jefferson County Department of Job and Family Services will be reopening the McCullough Children’s Home located at 240 John Scott Highway in Steubenville on October 1.

The McCollough Children’s Home (MCH) is a multipurpose facility that is intended to provide temporary housing for children, ages 6 to 17 who come from abused, neglected, or other forms of trauma and/or dysfunction in their home environment.

The MCH can take up to 16 children at one time. Bedrooms are arranged to accommodate 8 males and 8 females.  

The services provided include but not limited to:

  • Individual, group and family treatment that is specific to the needs of each child.
  • Life skills (Cooking, Cleaning, Hygiene, etc.)
  • Social development
  • Recreational activities
  • Educational opportunities
  • Medical Care

“We are pleased to be able to reopen the McCullough Children’s Home. With the assistance of our fully trained staff, we are able to provide temporary solutions to our youth in crisis for Jefferson and surrounding counties.” stated Director Michele Santin.

The McCollough Children’s Home is licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. For more information please contact Patty Janjua (Patty.Janjua@jfs.ohio.gov) or at (740) 219-0566.

