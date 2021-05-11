Jefferson County Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrested

(WTRF)- Two men face major drug charges after a drug investigation in Steubenville Monday morning.

Police arrested Lloyd Douglas, 38, of Oakmont Avenue in Steubenville, Ohio.

Lloyd Douglas

Police say Douglas was in possession of over 500 grams of fentanyl and after a search of his residence found $15,000 in U.S currency and two firearms.

Douglas is charged with Felony 1 count of possession of drugs and one count of weapons under disability.

Evidence led detectives to search a business located on Sunset Boulevard.

Detectives found 500 grams of methamphetamine , 200 grams of suspected cocaine, 87 grams of crack cocaine, and other unidentified substances.

Jaquin Boston

As, part of the investigation, Jaquin Boston, 31, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession major drug offender, with additional charges pending.

Both Douglas and Boston are in the Jefferson County Jail.