Jefferson County Drug Task Force seizes 11 pounds of meth in Steubenville raids

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Drug Task Force reports that they have executed one of the biggest drug seizures in Jefferson County history.

They say law enforcement seized 11 pounds of methamphetamine during multiple search warrants in Steubenville on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Steubenville Police Department executed search warrants at residences on Oregon Ave. and Claire Ave.

Hakeem Herbert, 31, of Claire Ave., and Deonbre Anderson, 19 of Oak Grove Ave., were arrested without incident.

Authorities also seized five firearms.

“Eleven pounds of methamphetamine has a street value of about $500,000,” said Task Force Detective Tommy Ellis.

“It was a great effort by all agencies working together to get these drugs off out streets,” Ellis said.

Herbert and Anderson are being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center and face multiple Felony 1 drug charges.