Jefferson County election official reminds us absentee voting is nothing new

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- 7News is your local election headquarters. And there’s no doubt about the serious buzz going around absentee voting. Since many are opting for this due to COVID-19, is it safe and will it count? One Jefferson County election official says you may receive multiple applications, but you only need to do it once. And, a bipartisan team determines the validity of every single ballot application received.

Frankie Dicarlantonio, a Board Member of the Jefferson County Board Of Elections, told 7News “it is impossible here in Jefferson County and throughout the state of Ohio to receive more than one absentee ballot per voter our system will physically not allow us to enter in a second application so a lot of the items are going around ‘I’m sending in more than one application will I get more than one ballot I’m getting more than one application’- no, we’ve been doing this process for years in Ohio this is absolutely nothing new we are following the same absentee process we have for many, many years in Ohio.”

Although a high-volume is expected this year- they are ready with both political parties represented to prepare the absentee ballot packets. The Jefferson County Board of Elections will begin mailing them out October 6th.