Jefferson County Fair making a big comeback with all the rides and fun you can imagine

Jefferson County, WV (WTRF)-If you’re big on fun prizes, Ferris Wheels, and funnel cakes, well fairs may be right up your alley, and you may want to catch one before the fair season is over.

A longtime tradition in Jefferson County is making a big comeback that once-a-year goers and first-timers all couldn’t pass up.

“Oh no, probably our 50th.” Vicki Brozka, attending the fair

“It is my first time here.” David Rygula, attending the fair

“It is not. I’m a 4H alumni”. Brittany Buchanan, attending the fair

It’s Jefferson County Fair’s 150th year…. back after a year of COVID.

“We are very excited. We do this for the youth and the citizens at Jefferson County, so we are very happy to give them a full fair this year!” Crystal Conaway, Fair Board Secretary

From riding a favorite pastime, whether it be the Ferris Wheel or the Fun Slide, to seeing all the farm animals, or enjoying your go-to fair snack, there’s something for everyone.

“We brought our grandson. He wants to ride the rides, and we want to see our neighbors have their goats and the rabbits here. We’re going to take him to see the animals.” Vicki Brozka, attending the fair

“Definitely the Junior Fair. Seeing the kids that work so hard all summer, bringing their animals out and just having a good time. It’s the best part.” Brittany Buchanan, attending the fair

But there’s one thing that keeps some people coming back year after year.

“Food.” Vicki Brozka, attending the fair

“Food.” Rick Brozka, attending the fair

And no matter if you’re a fair regular or not, Fair Board Secretary Crystal Conaway says nothing beats experiencing the fair yourself.

“Come on out to the Jefferson County Fair, help us celebrate our 150th year, and have fun.” Crystal Conaway, Fair Board Secretary

You could by the fair any day till Sunday. They’re open 8 to 10. It’s free for kids under 2 and adults over 70. It’s $10 a person, which organizers say does include rides.