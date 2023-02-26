TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) – A huge part of a firefighter’s job is knowing how to rescue those put in harm’s way, but what about rescuing their own who are facing it head on?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Toronto Fire Department hosted a two-day training with 24 firefighters throughout Jefferson County and trainers from the Columbus Fire Department calling “Rescuing Our Own.”

This is a course on different techniques firefighters would use if a fellow responder were to become trapped, in trouble, or injured inside of a structure fire.

Wintersville Fire Chief Rob Herrington says that day two of training involved scenario-based practices where the emphasis is normally on rescuing a resident of a structure fire but playing out the worst-case scenario to save their own to work effectively.

”There’s all kinds of possible scenarios. We’ve had firefighters fall through floors. We’ve had firefighters have problems with their breather apparatus, maybe even run out of air, and sometimes become entrapped. So, I might be a structural failure where they are actually trapped. All of the techniques that are being taught today things that some firefighters may never have to do, but it’s to be prepared for if it might happen.” Chief Rob Herrington – Wintersville Fire Department

After a year in the making, this is the first time this training has been held.

They are attempting to train as many firefighters as they can to form a team at every fire whose responsibility would be to carry out this sort of rescue if needed.