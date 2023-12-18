JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Health Commissioner Andrew Henry released the following update on the meningitis outbreak in the county:

“Jefferson County has been working on a local outbreak of meningitis (serotype B) in the Amish community near Bergholz. The JCGHD was notified of the first case on Monday, December 4.

A total of ten children under the age of eight became ill as either a confirmed or suspected case.

Families of the confirmed/suspected cases were provided with post exposure prophylaxis by either Akron or UPMC Children’s.



With the understanding that meningitis does not spread as easily or as rapidly as a typical

respiratory virus, it was not initially recommended to provided prophylaxis to the entire Amish

community. However, the disease continued to slowly spread throughout the pediatric

population in the community with the most recent case being reported on Tuesday, December 12.

In order to slow the spread, the JCGHD met the remaining untreated residents to provide

them with prophylaxis on Wednesday, December 13.

Medical countermeasures were provided to 74 residents via a mobile Clinic at the Bergholz Volunteer Fire Department.

As of Monday, December 18, the last case reported was 6 days ago.”

