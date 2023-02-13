JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation.

Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible scene, an emaciated dog laying on the cold floor, caked in feces and soaked in urine.

She was starved with her muscle wasted away and her body weakened.

Boots was immediately taken by humane agents and given care. She could only eat small amounts of food at first due to her poor health, but now, one month later, she has gained 15 pounds.

The organizations say Boots is not yet ready to leave their care, but she will need a forever home.

For more information or to donate to Boots, please see their Facebook page or call 740-314-5583.

There is no word on whether criminal charges are being pursued in this case.