JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

After a two year hiatus from COVID Jefferson County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back!

Dueling Pianos is Friday and tickets are SOLD OUT! This event creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere.

It includes comedy, sing-a-long, and hilariously interactive professional entertainment.

What makes this event even more special is all money raised goes back into the needs and programs of the shelter.

The funds go towards their humane agency program, their clinic, and so many other live-saving projects.

“Our shelter took a big hit and so this year is so special that we get to be together again and of course you know the funding is really really beneficial to all of the animals in our area.” BRANDI DENOON-DAMEWOOD – JCHS MARKETING AND OUTREACH MANAGER

The doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Florian Hall in Wintersville!