JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We had Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and now it’s Giving Tuesday!

It’s a time to give back to your community and the Jefferson County Humane Society is doing just that!

They have started a fundraiser on Facebook to raise money for the animals in their care.

To celebrate the giving season, Facebook is matching donations up to $100.00 for new recurring donors until December 31.

How it works is you must be a new recurring donor and make two consecutive monthly payments of $5.00 or more.

JCHS workers say this money will do so much for the animals.

“To pay for some adoption fees of the animals who have been in our care for 100 days or more. Unfortunately, we have quite a few. We’re trying to help them find a home a little bit faster because they deserve to be home for the holidays too.” Brandi DeNoon Damewood – JCHS Marketing and Outreach Manager

You can also cancel the payments at any time with no penalties.

Facebook Giving Tuesday Fundraiser can be found by clicking here.