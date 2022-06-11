The summer season brings a lot of things and one of them is overcrowding at animal shelters.

Another thing that brings in more animals is animal cruelty cases.

So with both of these things ramping up local shelters need your help.

Jefferson County Humane Society is currently at limited capacity with dogs.

They have 39 dogs in their care and 24 are available for adoption.

We are a no kill shelter, so we will exhaust every avenue to find homes for our animals. So they are safe but we need to find them homes. Brandi DeNoon-Damewood, JCHS Marketing Manager

If you’d like to adopt a dog you can stop in or call the Jefferson County Humane Society at 740-314-5583.