Jefferson County Humane Society saves over 30 animals in ‘serious situation’

(WTRF)- The Jefferson County Humane Society (JCHS) was called to a serious situation where they were required to take in 38 cats and kittens.

JCHS says that many of the kittens and babies have scabs covering their bodies from constant scratching to relieve the itching from thousands of flea bites they endured every day.

Some apparently were missing patches of hair, or are suffering from eye infections.

JCHS says all the cats needs to be spayed /neutered.

JCHS says the situation is still going ona nd the number of cats is growing as more cats come out of hiding.

The organization says they are overwhelmed with the amount of care that is required by so many, on top of the shelter already being full.

JCHS say they are in need of foster homes and monetary donations.

To help please call 740-314-5583.