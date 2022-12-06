BLOOMINGDALE, Ohio (WTRF) – On Wednesday, December 7, the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School is conducting an active shooter drill.

Supervisor and Principal Andrew Long said the drill requires staff and students to lock down and evacuate the building to test their response skills.

All perimeter doors will remain locked during the drill, and staff and students will be safely evacuated from the building before they are then escorted back to the school.

Parents and the public have been notified that this is only a drill, and no one is to come to or contact the school or the students while they are in the middle of the exercise.

However, parents and guardians should ensure that their contact information is current in the event of a real emergency.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the school office at (740) 264-5545.