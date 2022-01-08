Jefferson County library awarded funds from charitable trust

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (WPIX) – Whether it’s through burial or cremation, when it comes to the end of your pet’s life, there are just a handful of options to say goodbye. But with new technology, pet owners are turning to water — instead of fire — to lay their pets to rest.

Meghan McFadden lost her dog, Gizmo, in a fire in her apartment in Queens, New York, on Monday.

"I've had him for 13 years," McFadden said. "It's the only thing I’ve known. He's been through everything with me, so not having him here is just terrible."

Laying him to rest is making the grieving period just a touch easier knowing he won't be cremated, but rather put to rest in a more environmentally friendly, and perhaps gentler way.