Jefferson County library awarded funds from charitable trust

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In December, the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County received wonderful news.
They were awarded $11,426 from PNC’s Margaretta Churchman Charitable Trust.
Library Director Mike Gray says they are going to use the money for kids’ programs, education programs, the summer reading club, and they are already planning some STEM programs.
Oh, it’s such a treat to be able to extend the education programs that we already do. It’s just fun to be able to have a little windfall and be able to earmark some different things that have always been on our wish list.Mike Gray – Library Director
He calls the library the palace of the people and says they are so excited to serve them further with this money.