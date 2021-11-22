Jefferson County looking for ‘Magic’ after 3-year-old dies from a gunshot wound

The Jefferson County Prosecutor says they are charging Andrew ‘Magic’ Burton in the case of a 3-year-old who was shot in the chest on Sunday.

Jefferson County 3-Year-Old dies from being shot in the chest; Mother arrested

Police say ‘Magic’ was in the house at the time of the shooting and he ran from the scene with the gun and is still on the run.

‘Magic’ is being charged with reckless homicide, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and having a weapon while under a disability.

Police say 3-year-old Perris Coleman died from a high-caliber pistol to the chest.