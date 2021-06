JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A Rayland man is now behind bars and is facing multiple drug charges involving meth.

Police say an investigation into drug trafficking led to a search warrant where 39year-old Danny Chieffalo was then found and arrested without incident.

Police say they found 19 grams of meth and drug material.

Chieffalo has been charged with 2 counts of trafficking and one count of possession. He is now at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.