Jefferson County man arrested in Hancock County after officers say they observe hand to hand drug transaction

A Jefferson County man was arrested on Wednesday in Hancock County after officers observed what they say was a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

Officials were conducting surveillance in the Three Springs Drive area of Weirton when they observed the drug activity.

Police say they detained Ethan Turnbull of Brilliant, Ohio.

Officers say they were able to recover multiple firearms, a large amount of U.S. currency, and 227 grams of illegal narcotics.

Turnbull is currently being held at the North Regional Jail on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 narcotic.