Jefferson County man can face up to a year in jail with crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection

(WTRF)- A Jefferson County man was in court today for his crimes related to the January 6 insurrection.

MORE ON BILLINGSLEY

Steven C. Billingsley, 45, of Richmond, Ohio was charged with two counts: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Billingsley waived his preliminary hearing and could face up to 6 months in jail for each count.

Billingsley allegedly attended the Capitol riot with a small group of friends and live-streamed videos of himself on Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021 to his Facebook account.

According to court documents, the FBI obtained records from Facebook which the FBI says confirms Billingsley was in Washington, D.C. and reportedly entered the Capitol grounds on January 6.

Court documents state that Billingsley was depicted in one of the first-person Facebook videos walking east on Constitution Ave. NW toward the Capitol at which point he reportedly turns the camera on himself as he continues narrating.

The FBI obtained a screenshot of Billingsley from the video.

Court documents state that Billingsley allegedly made a series of statements as he narrated the videos, including:

“Yeah baby — storm the Capitol! That’s where the thieves are!”

“We’re going through that barricade. F*** you people, this is our house.”

“We’re up the steps. We’re pushing ’em back….We’re at the top, y’all…I’m going to the f***ing top…We’re taking the house.”

Billingsley was released on his own recognizance