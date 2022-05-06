A Steubenville, Ohio, man was sentenced in federal court today to 90 months in prison for his involvement in fentanyl trafficking.

Llyod George Douglas, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to conspiring to attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

According to court documents, in May 2021, law enforcement intercepted a package from Long Beach, California, addressed to Douglas’s residence that contained approximately 500 grams of fentanyl.

Law enforcement then arranged for a controlled delivery of the package after removing the narcotics and inserting an electronic device that would signal when the package was opened.

Douglas transported the package to another residence in Steubenville where the mail was opened. Douglas ran outside shortly after the package was opened and was apprehended by law enforcement.

While searching both residences, investigators discovered firearms and nearly $15,000 in cash