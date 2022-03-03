A Jefferson County man has been charged on two felony accounts of endangering a child and according to the Herald-Star, both charges had additional findings.

Matthew Lee Brady, 42, of Bergholz, allegedly shook a baby so bad that the baby will have long-term damage.

Brady allegedly shook the baby in January and did not take him to get medical treatment but instead took the baby to a babysitter.

The babysitter took the boy to the hospital where doctors said the baby’s brain was swollen and he had shaken baby syndrome.

The maternal grandmother currently has custody of the baby.

The mother in the case is under investigation.