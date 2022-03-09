A Jefferson County man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two counts of endangering a child.

Matthew Lee Brady 42, of Bergholz, allegedly shook a baby so badly that the baby will have long-term damage.

Brady allegedly shook the baby in January and did not take him to get medical treatment but instead took the baby to a babysitter.

According to officials, the boy was taken to the hospital where doctors said the baby’s brain was swollen and he had shaken baby syndrome.

The maternal grandmother currently has custody of the baby.

Brady’s bond was continued at $75,000