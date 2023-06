JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Wednesday is the Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive.

It will be held at St. Florian Hall in Steubenville from 11:30 a,m. to 5 p.m.

This drive is dedicated to the promotion of sickle cell disease.

You can call 1-800-733-2767 to register or go to the Red Cross website here and enter “Jeff Media” to schedule an appointment.