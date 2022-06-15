JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Jefferson County media day blood drive took place Wednesday at the St. Florian Hall.

The American Red Cross says they are in the summertime slump and they really need people to donate blood.

School is out for the summer and people are traveling so the drives are few and far between.

There was a blood drive scheduled in Wheeling yesterday but was cancelled due to power outages.

Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley Chapter, Sharon Kesselring says that’s why they need the community’s help.

“People need blood all the time. Every two seconds someone needs blood so because of that this blood drive becomes even more important.” Sharon Kesselring – Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley Chapter

They are always looking for volunteers. To get involved head on over to their website americanredcross.org.