Jefferson County moves into “red” advisory on Ohio map

Jefferson County, OH The Jefferson County General Health District reports that Jefferson County has moved to Level 3 – Red, according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Level 3 is considered a public emergency with very high exposure and spread. Over the course of the last ten weeks, cases have risen rapidly. In most cases, the source of infection is unknown, which indicates community spread. This is the first time since the inception of the system that the county has reached this level. The state tracks seven indicators overall. The following indicators were triggered elevating our county to red:

Indicator 1: New cases per capita (171.5 cases per 100,000 residents)

Indicator 2: Sustained increase in new cases (7.3 average cases on 10/27 to 10.1 by 10/31)

Indicator 3: Proportion of cases not in a congregate setting

Indicator 5: Sustained increase in outpatient visits (5.4 average visits on 10/29 to 8.4 on 11/3)

Local school superintendents will determine the best course of action for each individual district and communicate that directly. This includes all sporting events.

The red level calls for these additional measures to be followed 1) Decrease in-person interactions with others; 2) Consider necessary travel only; 3) Limit attending gatherings of any number