RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) A house fire in Rayland over the weekend has been deemed an arson fire by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Investigators are looking for help to find the people responsible for the fire at 2005 County Road 14 in Rayland.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who are responsible.

If anyone has any information you can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or you can call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Wald family that lost everything in the fire. You can donate here.