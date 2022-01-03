Jefferson County police chase ends in Belmont County; Officials still looking for suspect

Officials are still looking for a suspect of a New Year’s Eve police chase that started in Jefferson County and ended in Belmont County.

According to the Herald Star, the driver and suspect, Matthew T. Cline, 23, of Yorkville is still on the run after deputies tried to perform a traffic stop for speeding.

The news outlet reports that the vehicle was stopped in Bridgeport with road spikes and Cline got away from officials.

A woman inside the vehicle spoke to police after the incident and said Cline was giving her a ride home from Trinity West and that he wouldn’t stop because his license was not valid.

The female also allegedly told Cline to pull over and that he was on the phone asking someone how to lose the police.

Deputies said Cline will be cited for speeding, reckless operation, and failure to obey traffic control devices when he’s located. He also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear out of Belmont County