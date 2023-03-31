JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio –According to a press release from the Steubenville Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on March 31 the Jefferson County Drug task force, executed a search warrant on County Road 56 in Toronto, Ohio,

The Jefferson County Drug task force is comprised of detectives from the Steubenville Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the detectives from the Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug & Violent Crimes Task force.

Christopher J. Gulan, 51, was arrested without incident.

During the search detectives seized six suspected stolen firearms and crack cocaine.

Gulan is facing charges of receiving stolen property, weapons under disability, and possession of drugs.

Additional charges are pending.

Gulan is being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

The county Special Response Team and the task force k-9 unit assisted on the search.