Jefferson County Sheriff, Fred Abdalla, has died according to multiple sources.

Abdalla has been the sheriff of Jefferson County for 37 years since January 1985.

Sheriff Abdalla is also a US Army veteran and served 2 years in Vietnam.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office page, Abdalla:

Graduate of Catholic Central High School

Attended The Ohio State University

Attended Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy

Coroner’s Investigator 3 year

Mayor of Village of Stratton 13 year

Judge in Mayors Court 13 years

There has been no release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at this time.

This is a breaking news story, stick with 7News for updates.