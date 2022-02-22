Jefferson County Sheriff, Fred Abdalla, has died according to multiple sources.
Abdalla has been the sheriff of Jefferson County for 37 years since January 1985.
Sheriff Abdalla is also a US Army veteran and served 2 years in Vietnam.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office page, Abdalla:
- Graduate of Catholic Central High School
- Attended The Ohio State University
- Attended Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy
- Coroner’s Investigator 3 year
- Mayor of Village of Stratton 13 year
- Judge in Mayors Court 13 years
There has been no release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at this time.
This is a breaking news story, stick with 7News for updates.