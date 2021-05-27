Jefferson County Sheriff’s Need Help Locating Missing Woman

A woman is missing in Jefferson County.

Police are looking for Julie Price aka Julie Poole but also goes by Julia.

Julie is 53 years of age. Julie has a history of mental health complications.

Julie has been seen intermittently in the Bloomingdale, OH area along County Road 22A near Franks Bar within the last week.

It is believed that Julie has been residing in abandoned structures and the woods.

Searches have been conducted resulting in negative contact with Julie.

Police say Julie has been acting irrationally and is believed to be off of her medication.

Julie was last seen Thursday, wearing green pants and a green shirt along County Road 22A near Franks Bar.

If Julie is seen, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them immediately and give a location and clothing description at 740-283-8600.