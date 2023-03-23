JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office added a new K9 officer to their ranks.

K9 Ripley and his handler Deputy Doug Hardsouk were introduced to the Steubenville community for the first time together as a team at the Justice Center following Tuesday’s press conference with Senator Sherrod Brown on railway safety.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. was at the press conference and spoke to 7News about the importance of adding another K9 to his department.

“The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office wants to get a little bit more aggressive with trying to fight the war on drugs that we’re seeing here in the county as well as having a canine unit where we can track people, track elderly , if they wander off or track a missing child. It’s a huge game changer for us, just anything to keep to keep the bad things off the street. It’s nice to see it’s rewarding.” Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“Just anything to keep the bad things off the street. It’s nice to see and it’s rewarding.” Justin Teramana, K9 Donor

The Teramana family generously paid for Ripley’s training and the purchase of the K9.