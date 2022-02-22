The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement on Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

‘Sheriff, Although we miss you dearly we will carry on as you’ve taught us to do in the face of adversity. You were an extraordinary man who did extraordinary things. One of the last “working Sheriff’s”, you were always involved and answered calls with your staff. You led by example and never ordered a Deputy to do something you would not do yourself. We have all stood beside you in driving rain, in stiffling heat, and in blistering cold. A firm, non-nonsense boss whose office door says, “The buck stops here” you truly held us to a higher standard. You’ve cooked us meals, we’ve cried together after calls, you held our babies when they were born, you picked us up when we were down. You were THE Sheriff, you were our Sheriff. You truly pledged your life to your craft. You did more good and comforted more souls than most will ever know. The people you saved, the babies you stood up for and gave them better lives, the closure your hard, tireless work brought to victims will never be matched. You shouldered those burdens for those who could not. People will never understand that sometimes the worst days of their lives were some of your worst, too. Sheriff, you have managed to reach a level only the most famous of American lawmen have: your name is your authority and your face is your badge. Now, take your turn and rest. Until we meet again.’