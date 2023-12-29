JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Take a walk through Steubenville and you’ll know: 2023 was a choice year to do business in Jefferson County.

And as the calendar rolls over to 2024, commissioners are making sure the economic success does, too.

A spec building is on the construction schedule at the industrial park off of County Road 43.

It will be a 50 to 100 thousand square foot space ready for any company to set up shop when they’re ready, with no development required.

Commissioner Eric Timmons says it’s his personal push as he heads into his second year in office.

“Just bringing business in. That’s my number one goal. Always trying to work with the port, work with the other agencies. And we want people to know that we’re open.” ​Eric Timmons, Jefferson County Commissioner

When asked to look back at 2023, he says the proudest moment for the commission was bringing in the solar farm.

That will be on strip-mined land along County Road 26 and net hundreds of thousands of dollars for education every year.