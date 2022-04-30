JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– It was a perfect day to be outside.

Jefferson County families took advantage of the beautiful day and enjoyed the sunshine while at Sundaes with the Sheriff.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: Sundaes with the Sheriff.🍦🍨

Families are enjoying the beautiful day with some games and ice cream at A Caring Place Child Advocacy Center.



For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

A Caring Place hosted the event in light of April bring Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Kids played a handful of games like football and basketball but of course, the cherry on top was the sundaes.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. was a judge for the coloring contest, and he says it wasn’t easy picking a winner.

A Caring Place, had put on a contest for all the local school districts where they drew pictures and colored pictures, and then we selected some winners down at our office, myself and Chief Bell. Today, they put together this event for all the winners, come out and have Sundaes with the Sheriff. Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr., Jefferson County

He says child abuse can be a tough topic to discuss but it’s one we must talk about.

The ACP is always working to raise awareness and he says hopefully this event helps shine a spotlight on this important issue.