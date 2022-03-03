Hailee Nicole Hoover, 24, of Mingo Junction was officially charged by the grand jury with nine felony counts of sexual battery.

Buckeye Local high school teacher, Hailee Nicole Hoover was arrested in February for alleged sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student.

Hoover allegedly had sex with the 17-year-old student on nine occasions between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.

Hoover will be arraigned on Wednesday,March 9