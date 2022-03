JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A Jefferson County teacher accused of sleeping with a student pleads not guilty in court Wednesday.

Hailee Hoover is facing nine counts of sexual battery after allegedly sleeping with a 17-year-old student on nine different occasions between December 1st and January 31st.

TODAY: Jefferson County arraignments are going on right now at the courthouse. Hailee Hoover was just before Judge Miller, she pled not guilty to all counts of sexual battery. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/pI73feRMWZ — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) March 9, 2022

Her bond was continued at $50,000 and she is to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Stay with 7News as this case progresses.