A Jefferson County teen will be charged as an adult with four felony charges.

Seventeen-year-old Steven H. Robinson of Steubenville was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, burglary, and assault, That assault was allegedly against a police officer.

Robinson allegedly broke into a house and when police arrived they asked Robinson to get on the ground and he refused.

An Officer said they went to reach for their weapon and that’s when Robinson went after the officer and tried to get the weapon.

Robinson was arrested and taken to jail.