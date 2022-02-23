The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a new acting Sheriff on Wednesday after Sheriff Fred Abdalla died on Monday.

According to the Herald-Star, there will be a special meeting at 1 p.m to appoint the acting sheriff which is part of the Ohio Revised Code.

The acting sheriff will serve until the Jefferson County Democratic Party’s Central Committee appoints a sheriff to serve until Election Day, November 8, when the public will vote for the next Jefferson County Sheriff.

7News will update you after 1 p.m on who the active sheriff will be.