Jefferson County will give away 500 at-home COVID tests on Thursday

The Jefferson County General Health District will give away 500 at-home test kits on Thursday.

Jefferson County plans to give them away starting at 10 AM until the 500 tests are gone.

Tests will be given away at the 7th street Plaza, 260 N 7th St, Steubenville, at the old Save-A-Lot parking lot.

Jefferson County says no tests will be given out prior to 10 AM and that no more than 2 kits will be given per individual or couple.

The at-home tests are rare to come by at local pharmacy’s as COVID cases spike