Jefferson County woman sentenced to jail for beating stepchildren

Photo credit Linda Harris from the Herald Star

A Wintersville woman will be behind bars for four to six years for beating her two stepchildren, according to the Herald-Star

Statie F. Roberts, 30, pleaded guilty in Jefferson Common Pleas Court Friday to two F2 counts of endangering children.

Roberts, who made the children, ages 8 and 5, wear long sleeves to cover up their bruises will not be allowed to have contact with the kids.

Assistant Jefferson County Prosecutor Bernie Battistel told the Herald-Star that a teacher spotted the bruises on one of the girls who contacted children’s services. Doctors at UPMC’s trauma center also said the children had an imprint of a belt buckle on their body and spanked with both hands.

Roberts will have to complete up to three years in post-release control and she’ll also be under a lifetime weapons prohibition when she’s released from jail.

