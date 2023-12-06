JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

After a ten-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Young Professionals meetings have been going strong this past year.

It’s a place for young people to connect with fellow young professionals, expand their network, and exchange ideas.

It costs 20 bucks at the door, and that covers your meal, and you get to hear from a guest speaker.

They meet at restaurants and private halls on the last Thursday of the Month.

Mike Petrella says these get-togethers are very important, especially for young people just getting started in the business world.

“If they don’t have a network and you know they can’t grow their business, they’re going to get up and leave the Ohio Valley altogether. So we want young people to stay here, whether it’s their new business, they have a business, they’re taking over a business, different occupation, growing that network helps keep them here in the Ohio Valley which is very important.” Mike Petrella – Board Member, Jefferson County Young Professionals

Petrella says next year, people will have the opportunity to pay ahead of time for the year of meetings at a discount.

They will also get emails and business promotions.

For upcoming meetings and events, you can follow their Facebook page.

Their next meeting is on December 20 at 7 p.m. at Hidden Acres Lodge & Winery in Mingo Junction.