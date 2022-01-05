Jefferson County’s public library closes building but offers curbside service for patrons

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Starting Thursday, the public library of Steubenville and Jefferson County is doing curbside pick up only.

The library has been been open for people to come inside for quite sometime.

They are choosing to do curbside out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases have been on the rise in the county. They thought this would be a good way to take precautions and still serve the community.

The number of cases in Jefferson County we know have doubled, and we’re just trying to be responsible for our employees’ safety and our customers’ safety. Mike Gray – Library Director

If you need anything, you can call the library at (740) 282-9782.