STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — With the announcement that former president Jimmy Carter is entering hospice care, the nation is looking back on his remarkable 98 years of life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

His government and humanitarian travels took him to dozens of countries…but he still found time to visit the people of Steubenville during his presidency.

It was a hot September day when President Carter’s motorcade rode into town on September 12, 1979.

And while a few groups challenged the commander in chief on certain issues, the newspapers from that time all point to one mood: excitement.

He held a town hall at Steubenville High School, along with Senator John Glenn and Representative Douglas Applegate, according to Herald-Star papers archived at the Steubenville Library.

The main topic of discussion was one that is still being talked about 44 years later…the impact of environmental regulations on the coal industry.

Carter said he hoped that by 1995 the country could triple its coal use.

Some residents even wanted gas to go back down to 30 cents a gallon.

But despite the energy issues, most of those who showed up to see the president say they supported his handling of the country, describing him as “religious” and “honest.”

Now Carter also stopped in the Wheeling area during his first run for president in 1976.

According to the Ohio County Library Archives, he made campaign appearances at the Wheeling Airport and the McClure Hotel.