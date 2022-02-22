WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The loss of longtime Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla especially hits hard for many in the Valley.

Some call him a close friend. But to many, he’s a beloved hero. And if you look past his badge, he’ll be remembered for more than just the Sheriff to those he served.

It’s been a sad day for many. Adbdalla was a Jefferson County Sheriff for 37 years. He’s always been a tough enforcer and truly cared for everyone he served.

Those close to him call him a good man. The late-sheriff was somebody everyone knew. He always had a kind heart and loved children. Sheriff Adbdalla left an impact to many, and those close to him say he’ll be missed.

“I have lost a good friend today. He was a friend to children. He loved children, and anytime there was a case with child abuse, we would do an interview, and he would start to cry, and I would start to cry, but on the other hand, he was a tough law enforcer, and child abusers had no worse enemy than Sheriff Adbdalla.” D. K. Wright, WTRF Reporter

“Fred Abdalla was like a father to me, and when I left the Ohio Valley, Sheriff Abdalla came to my going away party, and that was the last time we were together and he presented me with an award for my 23 years of service in the Ohio Valley as a broadcast journalist, and that again tells you who were dealing with. Somebody who took the time to put other people first.” Dave Elias, reporter for NBC2 News

Dave Elias worked for us here at WTRF 12 years covering the Jefferson County area and before that was in radio.

Everyone close to the late-sheriff say his legacy in the Valley will live on.