JSW Steel sends WARN notice; 160 employees to be laid off

Mingo Junction, OH (WTRF)- JSW Steel in Mingo Junction, OH has sent a WARN notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to lay off 160 employees at its location at 1500 Commercial Ave.

JSW says in the WARN notice that they hope the layoff will last less than 6 months.

The first set of layoffs will start on July 17 and will conclude around July 31. The second set of layoffs will begin on or about August 1 and will conclude on or about Aug 15.

JSW says the layoffs are being done in conjunction with the temporary cessation of production at the facility due to unforeseeable business circumstances in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic facing our nation.