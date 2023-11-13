MINGO JUNCTION, OHIO (WTRF) — One local steel plant will be beginning some major upgrades to its facilities after recently receiving a half-a-million-dollar grant.

Just last week, JSW Steel USA in Mingo Junction received a grant from the Ohio Rail Development Commission in the amount of $500,000 dollars to assist with two on-site rail expansion projects.

One project will expand the Norfolk Southern/Wheeling and Lake Erie shared scrap yard to accommodate more railcars. An interplant loop track will also be installed to improve JSW’s internal logistics.

The second project will expand JSW’s rail infrastructure for scrap and iron storage by installing around 3,360 feet of track and four rail switches. This will allow the plant to maintain the scrap processing volumes required to support 125,000 tons of slab production monthly.

The two projects will expand the current scrap yard which is around 8 acres to a 30-acre scrapyard.

”The rail line expansions will allow us to have more cars on track. Allows us to improve efficiencies to bring the scrap and other raw materials in and out of the facility along with our materials, our product we sell to our customers and also improve efficiencies and reduce demurrage for other examples. In addition we’ll be tingeing our track layout from 185 positions to over 350 railcar positions.” Jonathan Shank – COO JSW Steel USA Mingo Works

The two expansions are expected to begin shortly, and a larger expansion will allow JSW to better serve the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.