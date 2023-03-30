JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Keeping students and staff safe.

That’s Jefferson County’s number one goal.

To do that officials have been working for years on something to keep all the schools as safe as possible. 911 Director Rob Herrington unveiled the long-awaited Jefferson County School Safety Initiative to Commissioners Thursday.

Even though programs like Stop the Bleed and ALICE training are great, officials believe there is more that can be done, which starts with the SaferWatch Program.

“This technology would be a game changer because it gets information to the people who need it. It gets information to the team that’s responding. It gets information to the parents that are concerned about their children, and it gets all the information captured in one place.” Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“The SaferWatch App will link administrators, teachers, students, parents, and first responders in one communication network, ensuring a quick response time. The second part of the program is utilizing the cameras that are already in the schools. The 911 Center can bring up the feed, and get that video the hands of teams on the ground to locate a threat in real time.

So, the importance of this is that we would be able to give them information to say the shooters on the second floor by this room, or whatever. And that’s all coming from that camera system.” Rob Herrington, Director, Jefferson County 911

Herrington says all schools and first responders need to work together to make it happen.



As for the cost it’s $2,500 for each school for the program. The biggest cost is the one-time fee to license each camera. It’s $270 per camera and there are roughly 1,400 across the county. The 911 center is requesting that commission fund this part of the project.

“It’s good to see both your departments working on this. What’s more important than keeping our kids safe?” Tony Morelli, Jefferson County Commissioner

The schools can also use this app for non-emergency notifications to communicate with all families and staff at once.