JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The kittens at the Jefferson County Humane Society had special visitors this week.

It is part of their Read to Me program that is every Thursday throughout the summer.

Two young girls volunteered their time to read and play with the kitties. JCHS Marketing Manager Brandi DeNoon-Damewood says events like these present a way to teach kids how to interact and have empathy for the animals in our community.

“It’s really fun to read to the kitties. One was napping on the book; it liked it so much.” Aubree Smith – Reader

“This is a great way for our kitties to have that interaction with kids and enrichment. It helps to break up their everyday life of being in the shelter.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing Manager

The readings are in 30 minute time slots.

If you’d like to read to a kitten you can call 740-314-5583.

The Jefferson County Humane Society is also hosting Paws in the Park next weekend. It’s at Beatty Park in Steubenville on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s $5 to register and the first 50 people receive a free bandana.

You’ll also get the chance to take a look at the updated park and all it has to offer.