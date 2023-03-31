WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Wintersville is holding a special council meeting Friday night regarding their budget.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say they weren’t able to pass the budget last night because they didn’t have 3/4 of council present.

Village Administrator Jesse Kosegi says he suggested to Mayor Mike Petrella to have a meeting at 11:45 p.m. tonight for the second reading of the budget.

Then right after midnight have meeting number three.

He says the rule states three readings of an ordinance at three different meeting, in three different days is required.

“This is just what we are supposed to do. That’s the rule, that’s what the auditors want, every year we know that and you know we need to be transparent and we hold ourselves accountable to make sure it’s done on the first.” Jesse Kosegi – Wintersville Village Administrator

The budget is due tomorrow, April 1.

He says the total for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget is $5.1 million dollars for the village.