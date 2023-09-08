JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The biggest pet adoption event of the year is this weekend in Steubenville.

Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park.

It will include their Vaccination Clinic, Pet Reunion, costume contest, hot dog eating contest, and more than a dozen vendors!

There will also be a food truck and DJ along with so much more!

The event is this Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm!

Here is a full list of events and times:

1la-2p Vaccination Clinic

11a JCHS Pet Reunion

12p Costume Contest

1p Blessing of the Pets

2p Hot Dog Eating Contest (pets

Vendors (more than 15 so far)

Food Truck

DJ & more